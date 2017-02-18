State of Nevada receives emergency disaster declaration

Governor Brian Sandoval announced President Donald J. Trump has approved Nevada’s request for a major disaster declaration.

The Governor was notified by the Federal Emergency Management Agency that federal disaster assistance will be available to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe weather conditions in January.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to President Trump and his team at FEMA for acting swiftly and making these funds available,” said Governor Brian Sandoval. "The state has taken immediate action to begin road repairs and flood recovery across northern Nevada, but there’s considerable work to be done."

Governor Sandoval made the official request to President Trump on Feb. 9 for numerous areas affected that included Washoe, Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties as well as Carson City. With the total official damage assessment at $14.82 million.

"This declaration comes at the request of the Governor and was made possible by the hard work to first responders, public works professionals, and others from local, tribal, and state partners," said Caleb Cage, Chief of the Nevada Division of Emergency Management. "A true statewide partnership carried us through the response phase for these weather events, and we will continue to work together to make our communities whole again during the recovery phase."

