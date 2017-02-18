NHP: 2 killed in crash on I-15 near Primm - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

NHP: 2 killed in crash on I-15 near Primm

Written by Jordan Gartner
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
PRIMM, NV (FOX5) -

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly early morning crash on Interstate 15 near Primm on Saturday.

Troopers were called to the scene of a vehicle accident between a white Nissan car and a red Toyota Tacoma truck on northbound I-15 at mile marker 2 at about 3:15 a.m.   

NHP said a woman occupant of the Toyota was ejected from the truck upon impact of the crash and pronounced deceased at the scene. Troopers said it doesn't appear she wasn't wearing a seat belt.

Two other male occupants of the Toyota were also injured in the accident and were transported to a local hospital with one in critical condition and the other facing non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities, with no injuries reported from the Nissan.

NHP said the critically injured man succumbed to his injuries Sunday. 

The crash remains under investigation and the NHP said it is not known at this time if impairment or weather were factors in the accident.

This was the 10th fatal crash investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command and the 5th involving a person killed not wearing a seat belt restraint.

