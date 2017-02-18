Husband of woman in fight shot to death in east Las Vegas

Police at the scene of a homicide investigation in east Las Vegas on Feb. 17, 2017. (Kurt Rempe/FOX5)

Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly late night shooting Friday where one person was shot multiple times in east Las Vegas.

Police were called to 3070 South Nellis Blvd., near Desert Inn Road, at around 10:30 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

Officers arrived at the Hampton Apartments and located a shooting victim. The man was transported from the scene to Sunrise Hospital, but later pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

Metro believes a fight broke out between a few women at the complex, when the husband of one woman involved was shot after he pulled her away from the fight.

Homicide detectives said they found beads and earrings on the ground, but reason for the fight or shooting is still currently unknown.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the man killed as 35-year-old Michael Mosley, of Las Vegas.

Officers reported no suspects were in custody at this time for the incident and questioning possible witnesses.

Anyone with further information on this situation is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

