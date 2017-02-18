Gamers come to Las Vegas looking to cash in at the DreamHack Masters tournament

For some, it sounds like a dream come true, but top video game players make serious money doing what they love.

This weekend more than 100 professional video game players came to Las Vegas for the DreamHack Masters.

Thousands of fans are expected to pack the MGM Garden Arena to catch all the action.

“Las Vegas is a city with an entertainment DNA. And I think an event like this, bringing e-sports to the absolute highest level, is perfect for a city like Las Vegas," Tomas Lzykedal, Dreamhack CBO, said.

Yaman Elgenekon from Australia is competing in the tournament. He’s made playing video games his full time job for the last 12 years.

“Doing this as a career is awesome. It's a dream come true for a lot of people. Growing up playing games is what you do and getting to that level where you can make a living off it and come to events like this is really awesome, " Elgenekon said.

With more e-sports tournaments coming to town, some casinos allow people to place bets on video game competitions at sports books.

"With all sports you have betting, and it's coming to e-sports as well. It's been a growing segment for the last couple of years but I think it's kind of new that they offer it here in Las Vegas and we of course are very happy to see it," Lzykedal said.

The championship rounds of Dreamhack Masters Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are on sale at this link.

