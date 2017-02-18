Locals hoping to hit the $349 million Powerball jackpot in Primm

The Primm Lotto store came away with thousands of dollars after they sold a $188 million dollar Mega Millions ticket in Jan. The store made $900,000 dollars from the win, and Primm officials said they hope to repeat the win again with the Powerball Jackpot.

"It was awesome. I think everyone dreams of that and to have that actually happen here, it was awesome," Shana Tucker, VP of Marketing for Primm Valley Casino Resorts said.

Vegas locals flocked to the the California border shop for a chance to hit it big. "Well I figured if it hit once, it will hit again," lotto player Anthony Williams said.

Margaret Smedley said she plans to spend her winnings on her beloved cat.

"Oh I'd get her to the best spas in town, in Vegas. I'm from Vegas, yeah, I'd pamper my cat," Smedley said.

The Powerball Jackpot was at $349 Million dollars Friday. The Drawing takes place Saturday Feb. 18 at 8:00p.m. Pacific Time.

