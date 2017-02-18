Agassi Prep's controversial merger causes some families, teachers to leave the district

Agassi Prep became the first school in Nevada to join the Achievement School District Friday. It came after a merger with a controversial charter school that worried some parents and staff.

The school it’s merging with is Democracy Prep, based in the east coast. It's a school that values discipline and has longer school days. Some parents said their students will not return next year.

School leaders said Friday they know change is scary but that everything will work out for the best for these kids.

"We need to do what's right by these little guys. That's my compass and that's what guides me," Gov. Brian Sandoval (R) said.

It's why Gov. Sandoval said he supports the merger of Agassi Prep and Democracy Prep.

Andre Agassi said the change to longer days and stricter policies will open more doors.

"We have a lot of money at our disposal. If we have somebody that's doing this day in and day out. I can target finances, I'm still involved in the school,” Agassi said.

Some of the current staff who don't want to stay with the program said the school is retaliating by not allowing superiors to write recommendation letters.

"Really, only recommendations should be given that are the preform of this person, worked here at that time, but that's just what we've done with our council, my understanding is that Agassi's is something similar," Democracy Prep C.E.O. Katie Duffy said.

Agassi leaders said that is true and has always been the policy.

Parent Elsa Torres said she has mixed emotions because, “we've been here for five years like it's always been Agassi Prep for this long, what's going on? But change is always good."

Agassi Prep leaders said 70 percent of their teachers have reapplied and almost all of them were given offers. They said while it is policy to not give out recommendations, they invite potential employers to come observe teachers in the classroom.

