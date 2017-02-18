Bicyclist hit by truck suffers serious injuries - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Bicyclist hit by truck suffers serious injuries

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro Fatal Detail is investigating a crash where a truck hit a bicyclist near Valley View Boulevard and Oakey Boulevard Friday afternoon. 

According to Lt. Carlos Hank of Metro, police responded to the scene of the crash at 4:55 p.m. The bicyclist suffered serious injuries and was transported to the University Medical Center for treatment. 

The pedestrian went into surgery while fatal detail continued its investigation.

Stay with FOX5 and fox5vegas.com for updates. 

