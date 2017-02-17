Transgender ex-CCSD police officer banned from restrooms awaits $80K

The Clark County School District prepared to hand over more than $80,000 to one of its former police officers after he filed a lawsuit alleging discrimination. Members of the school board are set to vote whether to approve or deny the settlement Thursday.

Bradley Roberts is transgender. After he went through the transition from a woman to a man, he said he was banned from using the men's and women's restrooms.

In court, CCSD attorneys argued the ban had nothing to do with gender discrimination. They said he couldn't use the women's restroom any longer because he looked like a man, and he couldn't use the men's restroom because of his genitalia.

Roberts had been with CCSD since 1992 and joined the district's police force shortly afterward. At the time, he was known as Brandilyn Netz.

In 2011, Roberts began his transition. His commanding officers, Sgt. Anthony Jones and Lt. Ken Young, told him to confine himself to gender-neutral restrooms "to avoid future complaints."

"(Roberts) wanted his coworkers to refer to him as a man and he wanted to use the men’s restrooms," according to the factual record in a document written by Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey. "Capt. (Anthony) York said no: as far as CCSD was concerned, Roberts would not be referred to as a man or allowed to use the men’s restroom until he could provide official documentation of a name and sex change."

Eventually, officers agreed to refer to Roberts as a man, but maintained the bathroom ban.

Young, who has since been promoted to captain and acts as a media representative for CCSD, declined to comment on the case.

The transgender community supported Roberts for his courage. Blue Montana, the transgender program manager for the Gay and Lesbian Center of Southern Nevada, urged board members to ratify the settlement.

"Do the right thing," he said. "Let him go on with his life, because the settlement is not going to take away all the embarrassment from this."

Montana said he thinks $80,000 is a small amount of money considering the facts of the case.

"I'm a taxpayer too, and as a taxpayer I have the right to use a bathroom because I'm paying for those bathrooms," he said. "If I want to walk in there and use a bathroom, that's exactly what I'll do. My tax dollars are as good as anybody else's."

Kathleen England, an attorney for Roberts, said she didn't want to make waves by discussing the case before the CCSD Board of Trustees has a chance to vote.

"I just can't believe that they asked for proof. That baffles my mind. It really does," Montana said. "What difference does it make what somebody has in their pants? They're not using it to harm anybody. It's none of their business."

"I just want to say to (Roberts), congratulations," he continued. "Thank you for setting a precedent. The trans community has your back. We support you, and we thank you more than I can ever say. What you did was very very important. I know it took a lot of courage." "You did the right thing, so thank you."

Melinda Malone, a spokeswoman for CCSD, said the district does not have a written policy regarding transgender bathroom use. She said the district handles students' needs on a case-by-case basis.

Attorneys for CCSD could not be reached for comment. The $80,000 settlement would also include attorney's fees.



