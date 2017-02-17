PD: Vehicle with 2 kids inside shot at in northwest Vegas

Police said a driver shot at another vehicle that had two small children inside Friday afternoon in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the incident happened in the area of Gowan Road and Torrey Pines Drive at 3:23 p.m.

A driver was trying to pass another to the right, police said. Both vehicles were stopped when one of the drivers fired two rounds at the other, striking the driver side.

Police said a piece of metal or a fragment struck the victim vehicle's driver in the shoulder. The wound was non-life threatening.

Police were called to the scene where both drivers remained. The drivers, who officers believe were both armed and known to each other, were detained but not yet arrested.

There were other occupants in each vehicle, including two children in the victim vehicle, police said. Police expected to make an arrest as a result of the incident.

Investigators were also looking into whether the incident was the result of an ongoing landlord-tenant issue.

