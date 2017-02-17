PD: Robber threatens bank near UNLV with claim of bomb

A Google Maps image shows an undated image of the Bank of America located in the 4700 block of Maryland Parkway. (Source: Google Maps)

Police said they located no explosive device after a robber threatened a bank near University of Nevada, Las Vegas with a claim of a bomb Friday.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the incident took place at the Bank of America in the 4700 block of South Maryland Parkway at 4:58 p.m.

The robber presented a note to a bank employee stating that he had a bomb and he demanded money, police said. The person was handed money and left the bank.

Police said people at the scene did not see a bomb at the time of the incident. No weapon or vehicle was also seen at the time.

Police described the single assailant as a white man in his mid 30s, who is about 5' in height and has a thin build. He was sporting blonde curly hair and a black hat.

