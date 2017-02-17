False rumors spreading about ICE in Las Vegas valley schools

Representing about 1,000 undocumented immigrants in Las Vegas, immigration attorney Jerry Stuchiner said he doesn't see much down time. He said he doesn't share the concerns of his clients on President Trump's immigration stance.

"I don't think they have to worry," he said. "It's not formalized or anything, but from what [the president] has said about DACA, that's what's come from his comments."

Stuchiner said he spends a good majority of his time reassuring his clients that nothing is changing under President Trump. Despite his attempts, Stuchiner, has not been able to quell the outlandish rumors spreading throughout some of the immigrant community. One of the rumors is that Immigration and Customs officials will be going into schools to ask students for papers. A message sent to FOX5 specifically mentioned Canyon Springs High School as a target for ICE.

"Yeah, I've been hearing that rumor, but it's school there's a lot of rumors," Canyon Springs senior Eric Hernandez said.

An ICE spokesperson addressed the rumors.

The Department of Homeland Security’s immigration enforcement efforts are focused on protecting the nation, upholding public safety and ensuring the integrity of our immigration laws and border controls.

Concerns about possible U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations occurring on school property are unfounded. ICE has very detailed existing guidance for officers regarding enforcement actions in or around so-called “sensitive” locations, including schools and places of worship – see link. The policy clearly states that enforcement actions should not occur at, nor be focused on, sensitive locations unless exigent circumstances exist, such as imminent risk to human life.

Regarding recent raids in 12 states including California, and whether there were any deportations in Southern Nevada, the spokesperson said that did happen but said numbers of people arrested, detained or deported weren't available.

Clark County School District did not respond to a request to address these rumors.

For more information on ICE's stance on schools visit their website.

