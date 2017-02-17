Burglary suspects lead Henderson PD in chase early Friday

Police said two home burglary suspects led officers in a pursuit that ended with their capture early Friday morning in the Green Valley Parkway area of Henderson.

According to police, Taylor Goodman, 22, and Shawn Erickson, 26, were taken into custody following a chase that led officers to a business complex and an adjacent apartment complex near Green Valley Parkway and Pebble Road.

Police said the couple was in a vehicle that attempted to drive away from officers who spotted it following a burglary call in the 60 block of Incline Village Court, which is just off Wigwam Parkway.

In the burglary call, police said a male was spotted in a garage of a home before being confronted by a homeowner. The unknown person left the residence on foot.

Arriving officers who were searching the neighborhood then spotted a vehicle leaving the area without its lights on. Police said they stopped the vehicle, and, as an officer approached it, a female driver inside sped away prompting the chase.

Police said the driver went from South Valle Verde Drive to the Interstate 215 freeway heading westbound. The vehicle lost control and hit a concrete barrier, causing a front tire to flatten.

The vehicle led police to the North Green Valley Parkway exit ramp. The vehicle then struck a curb, disabling it and prompting the couple to bail on foot.

Police were able to capture Goodman and Erickson after a perimeter was established with the support of Las Vegas Metro police.

The couple were booked into Henderson Detention Center on charges that include burglary, trafficking schedule one controlled substances, possession of burglary tools, conspiracy for burglary, resisting a public officer and reckless driving.

Police noted the couple have prior criminal histories. Erickson is a four-time convicted felon, according to police.

