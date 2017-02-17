Somber video captures serviceman's casket unloaded from flight

A video posted to Facebook showed a seviceman's casket being unloaded from an airliner at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Feb. 14, 2017. (Source: Facebook/Lisa West Williams)

An airline passenger's video captured a heartbreaking homecoming of a serviceman's body that was unloaded from a flight in North Carolina this week.

The video posted to Facebook by Lisa West Williams shows a flag-draped casket being rolled out from the cargo area of a flight on Tuesday. The casket then pauses to allow the serviceman's spouse to observe. The woman then breaks down in tears while reaching out to the casket.

At this point of the video, people on board the flight are heard weeping.

More family members are seen joining the woman before the casket is carried to an awaiting hearse.

WTVD in Raleigh, NC reports the casket encased the body of Warrant Officer 1 Shawn Thomas, who died in a non-combat vehicle accident earlier this month. Army Times elaborated the Green Beret's death happened while deployed in the African nation of Niger.

Thomas, 35, is survived by his wife T.J. Thomas and their four children.

As of Friday, the Facebook post drew more than 6.3 million views.

"It was an honor to fly home with this PATRIOT! God bless his wife and family. There was not a dry eye around me," Williams' post said.

