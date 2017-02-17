Former Rebels assistant head coach dies

Former University of Nevada, Las Vegas football assistant head coach John Jackson died Thursday.

According to the athletic department, Jackson passed from complications following intestinal surgery in California. He was 81-years-old.

Jackson was named the Rebel’s assistant head coach and running game coordinator in 1999. He was a part of the football program until 2004. The move reunited him with Coach John Robinson after nearly two decades.

The athletic department said under his direction the 2002 Rebels finished 15th in the nation.

Jackson’s career began in 1956 as an assistant coach at Brooklyn Technical High School. He joined the collegiate ranks in 1967 when he became offensive coordinator and head track coach at Hofstra University. He also worked at California Sport Inc. and was credited for developing ventures such as Forum Boxing and the sports cable network Prime Ticket, which is now known as Fox Sports West.

He is survived by his daughter Tracie, his son John, their mother, plus four grandchildren.

Information on services for Jackson are pending.

