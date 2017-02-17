Man shot in face near Clark High School dies

A man has died after he sustained a gunshot wound to the face Wednesday night in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Officers said they responded to a shooting call just after 8 p.m. in the 4000 block of Silver Dollar Avenue, near Clark High School at Pennwood Avenue and Arville Street.

The victim, identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office as 18-year-old Larenzo Ivan Hardison, was located at the scene and transported to the University Medical Center with critical injuries, according to authorities.

Police on Friday said Hardison passed away at UMC a day after the shooting.

Homicide detectives initiated an investigation that revealed there may have been a small gathering at the apartment when a fight broke out between Hardison and two others.

As of Friday, authorities said no suspects were in custody. The incident remains under investigation.

This was the 21st homicide investigated by Metro in 2017.

Anyone with further information on this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

