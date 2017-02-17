Woman pleads not guilty in fatal Vegas Strip sidewalk crash

Lakeisha Holloway listens to proceedings during her first court appearance Dec. 23, 2015. (FOX5)

A woman has pleaded not guilty in Nevada state court to charges alleging she intentionally drove onto a Las Vegas Strip sidewalk, killing one pedestrian and injuring at least 34 others less than a week before Christmas 2015.

The 26-year-old Lakeisha Nicole Holloway appeared in court Friday.

A judge in Las Vegas recently ruled her competent to stand trial, following months of treatment at Nevada's Lakes Crossing state psychiatric center in Sparks.

? The former Portland, Oregon, resident is facing charges of murder, attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon.

She also faces a child endangerment count. Her 3-year-old daughter was in the backseat at the time of the crash.

A 32-year-old Arizona woman died in the crash. The injured included tourists from six states, Mexico and Canada.

