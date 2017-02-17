Motorcyclist killed in crash near Charleston, Arville identified

A viewer photo captured flames following a crash at Arville Street and Charleston Boulevard on Feb. 15, 2017. (Source: Lilyy Martinez)

Medical examiners have identified a man killed in a fiery motorcycle crash in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, 46-year-old Joseph Corcelle died in the crash.

Las Vegas Metro police said Corcelle was riding a motorcycle with a female when it struck a Toyota Corolla making a left turn from Charleston Boulevard to Arville Street.

The impact of the crash ignited a fire and the Corolla was engulfed in flames. All four people in the Corolla were able to escape, but were transported to the hospital for treatment, police said.

The female motorcycle passenger was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

