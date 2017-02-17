Man claims $191 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Primm

Customers purchase lotto tickets at Primm Valley Lotto Store in an undated image. (Source: California Lottery)

A man has claimed the winning $191 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold at the Primm Valley Lotto Store.

Jack Freney matched all six numbers from the drawing on Jan. 27, according to California Lottery officials.

Freney told officials he plans on taking the lump sum payout of $114.1 million and using it “to correct all the wrong that I have done in my lifetime.”

Freney declined to take a winning photo.

Primm Valley Lotto will also receive a $955,000 retailer bonus for selling the winning ticket. The money is paid from a separate fund and is not deducted from the winner’s prize.

