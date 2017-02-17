500 jobs available at Las Vegas career fair - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

500 jobs will be up for grabs at a career fair in March.

The Coast-to-Coast Las Vegas Career Fair runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 27. It will be held at the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino at 4000 west Flamingo Road, near Valley View Boulevard.

More than 20 employers from Southern Nevada will be at the fair to fill about 500 open positions.

Attendees are urged to arrive early and bring at least 40 copies of their resume.

