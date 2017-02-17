Arbor View athletic director now accused of kidnapping, committing sex acts with student

The Arbor View High School athletic director now faces charges of kidnapping and performing sexual acts on a student after originally being arrested for child pornography crimes.

He was initially accused of asking for inappropriate pictures of a teenage boy. Police said the unnamed 17-year-old victim exchanged text messages with Roger Brown and immediately reported it when asked for pictures.

According to that arrest report, Brown offered to give the boy money in exchange for the pictures so he could show it to girls willing to pay.

"I've been not so close to him, but a few of my friends have been really close to him," student Lyle Santos said. "It's a good thing he's gone now. It's just super weird to have a guy like that on our campus. Who knows how long he's been doing it?"

Two more students have since come forward, accusing Brown of committing a sex act and taking a student away from the school without permission, which legally is considered kidnapping, according to CCSD Police Captain Ken Young

Brown has been employed with the district since 1989. In 2014, he was recognized as Nevada Athletic Director of the Year.

Young said all members of the CCSD undergo a screening that checks to make sure prospective employees have not been convicted of a crime. Background checks are more rigorous for members of the CCSD police department.

Young also stated teachers are "encouraged" not to text with students, but he stopped short of saying employees are prohibited from that type of communication.

He said police are investigating whether any more students were victimized. He asked parents to contact police with any potential concerns or complaints relating to Brown.

A spokeswoman for the Public Employees' Retirement System of Nevada said employees convicted of a crime are only required to give up their pension if they were hired after 2015. Based on Brown's hire date, he would be able to keep his retirement benefits even if convicted.

CCSD Spokeswoman Melinda Malone said Brown was on paid administrative leave as required by his union contract.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.