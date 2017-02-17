Questions arise on funeral expenses for father who died from apartment fire

Andrew Ray, 39, died last month in an apartment fire that also killed his wife and eight-year-old daughter.

His wife and daughter were laid to rest, but several weeks after his death, Ray still has yet to be buried.

Friends and family tried to come up with donations to bury him on Saturday, Feb. 18. But some became concerned that money coming from a GoFundMe crowd-funding page and other fundraisers was not going toward funeral expenses.

"We just don't know anything. Nobody's keeping track of anything, and nobody's communicating anything to the right people," Ray's former coworker Christa Pheifer said.

The creator of the GoFundMe page did not respond to attempts for comment.

The funeral director at Clark County Funeral Services, Truman Brown, said his funeral home is helping to cover the costs of the funeral service, but so far the family has only paid $2,500 for burial costs and the cemetery charges at least $3,300.

Brown suggested giving donations straight to the funeral home instead of through someone else on a GoFundMe page to make sure donations go the right place.

"If you find out where the service is being held, take the funds to the funeral home. The funeral home will give you a receipt so you will have proof of the funds and that’s the best way I can figure to do it,” Brown said.

