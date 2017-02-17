Valley woman offers reward money for dad’s stolen ashes

A "heartbroken" woman is offering $400 to anyone who safely returns her father’s stolen ashes.

Magdalena Martinez said her parents’ remains were stolen from her home Saturday while she was staying the night at her sister’s home.

Martinez said the thieves got away with other expensive items including a flat screen television and a her son’s Xbox.

“Those items can be replaced,” Martinez said. “I’ve woken up just not wanting to get out of bed because I have to rethink that I don’t have my dad’s ashes and there’s nothing I could do,” Martinez said.

A good Samaritan found her mother, Donna Marie Romero's ashes on Monday and called on FOX 5 to return the urn to the rightful owner. While thankful, Martinez said she has not had luck with her father, Alfredo Vicente Romero's remains.

“It keeps me up at night,” she said.

Martinez said she had plans to spread her parents ashes on a beach in Southern California where they fell in love.

