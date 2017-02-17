Nevada 7th graders, college freshmen now required for vaccination

Soon all seventh-graders in the state and nearly all Nevada university freshmen will be required to get vaccinated.

Starting this fall, all Nevada public and private school students enrolling in seventh grade must get one dose of the quadrivalent meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MCV4 or MenACWY). According to the non-profit Immunize Nevada, freshman students age 23 and under at all Nevada universities can't go to classes after Sept.1 without proving they received the meningococcal vaccination at 16 or later.

This vaccine protects against four types of the bacteria that cause meningococcal disease (serogroups A, C, W, and Y), Immunize Nevada said.

The non-profit said adolescents and young adults are among those at the greatest risk for exposure to meningococcal disease, which can lead to brain damage, hearing loss, learning disabilities, amputations and death.



"Twenty-one percent of all meningococcal disease occurs in adolescents and young adults; so this requirement will not only lengthen the time for which immunized students are protected from vaccine-preventable diseases, but will also lower their chances of spreading it to infants, the elderly, classmates with weakened immune systems, and others," Heidi Parker, the Executive Director at Immunize Nevada, said.



"Vaccines are one of the most cost-effective preventive measures available and have saved countless lives," Karissa Loper, Deputy Bureau Chief for Child, Family & Community Wellness within the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health, said. "This new requirement will continue to protect the health and well-being of adolescents in our state. We will work closely with Immunize Nevada and the county health districts to educate healthcare providers, parents, policy-makers, and all community members about the new meningococcal vaccine requirement and its benefits."



The Nevada Vaccines for Children (VFC) Program provides vaccines to children who are uninsured or under-insured, eligible for Medicaid, or Alaska Native/American Indian, according to Immunize Nevada.

Immunize Nevada's website said it is a "diverse coalition of individual, business and organization partners committed to improving and protecting the health of children, teens, adults and seniors in Nevada."

