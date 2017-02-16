Was the 'Day Without Immigrants' protest effective?

Luis Mora retrieves shopping carts and takes out the trash at Cardenas Market in Henderson. He said he supported the protest, but it was important for him to still go to work. (FOX5)

While thousands of people refused to go to work or school in honor of the "Day Without Immigrants" protest, plenty of others decided they couldn't take part despite their support for the protest's intended message.

The goal of the protest was to cause people who disagree on immigration policies to change their mind or find a common ground, but many say that's difficult to do in just one day. They said, if anything, the protest was simply just "inconvenient."

Luis Mora retrieves shopping carts and takes out the trash at Cardenas Market in Henderson. He said he supported the protest, but it was important for him to still go to work.

"Always I work hard. I work hard for my money," Mora said. "I take care of my family. I have two sons, and I have my ex-wife and I support my mom."

Mora said the damage to his bank account would be bigger than the damage to big companies who force their employees to work.

"If it was two weeks? Three weeks? A month? that would be a big mess," he said. "One day? I don't think so... We need to eat. We need to work. We need to make some money."

If immigrants protested for a month, FOX5 political analyst and College of Southern Nevada Professor Mark Peplowski agrees there would be a much larger impact. He said this protest is simply a statement.

"The impact isn't going to be like a boycott at a Nordstrom store. It's more like the Women's March," Peplowski said. "It's a one day event that says, 'Listen to us.'"

Some FOX5 viewers on Facebook said the protest does more harm than good.

"Unfortunately our nation has become even more divided. I do not believe or support Trump in any way but do support education and the well being of my family," wrote Familia Topete. "Therefore, my kids WILL attend school... This is sending the wrong message, especially to our future, our kids."

Other viewers said employees should be fired for ditching work.

"I don't think one day out of school is going to hurt any child," Peplowski said. "I think that one significant question will be: What will the turnout be today? It must be significant to resonate with the political world."

Students planned a walkout at West Prep High School at 10 a.m., but when FOX5 cameras showed up we found out the walkout had been canceled.

