SPEEDVEGAS to reopen after fatal Lamborghini crash

High-end sports cars at SPEEDVEGAS are lined up ahead of the track's grand opening on April 15, 2016. (Mike Doria/FOX5)

Sports car racing attraction SPEEDVEGAS announced Thursday it will reopen next week after a deadly crash forced its track to close to the public.

The announcement was made on the company's Facebook page, though, no exact date was given:

On Sunday, the attraction located just south of the Las Vegas Valley shut down as an investigation began into a crash on the track. A Lamborghini operated by a client crashed and caught fire, killing him and an instructor inside the vehicle.

Clark County Coroner's Office identified the instructor as Gil Ben-Kely, 59, of Henderson. The identity of the other occupant remained unconfirmed.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration launched an investigation into the crash.

SPEEDVEGAS, which opened last year, offers visitors a race track experience behind the wheels of high-end sports cars.

