Utah family believes girl, 17, taken in Las Vegas

Sarah Dunsey disappeared on Jan. 15, 2017. Her parents believe she was taken in Las Vegas. (FOX5)

Utah parents are asking for the the public's help to find their 17-year-old daughter, who they said was abducted in Las Vegas.

They said Sarah Dunsey was likely taken from the MGM Grand Las Vegas Jan. 15.

The case was turned over to the FBI in Los Angeles. A spokesperson from the FBI said the bureau was working closely with their branches in Nevada and Utah to find her, and foul play has not been ruled out.

"Sarah Beara, this message is for you: 'I want you to fight because I need you. All of us need you," Sarah’s mother said in a video the family recorded to raise awareness. "She's being held against her will and Sarah is a victim of sex trafficking."

It's stories like this that keep Esther Brown, the founder of the Embracing Project, working.

“It is a very, very violent world.” Brown said.

She works to fight sex trafficking daily and said spreading awareness is crucial.

“Always, they are going to be with an adult being a female or a male, they are never going to be allowed to be by themselves,” Brown said as a way to identify a possible victim.

She also says victims are often malnourished, forced to wear skimpy clothes in areas you wouldn't expect young kids at night.

“Here in Las Vegas, Tropicana, Boulder Highway or the Strip (are common places to spot them),” Brown said.

Brown said the best thing to do to keep kids safe is to monitor social media as much as possible.

Sarah is described as 5-foot-2 and 130 pounds. She is half-white and half-Asian. She also has a tattoo of a lotus flower on her rib cage.

Anyone with information is asked to call (310) 310-9701.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.