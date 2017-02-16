5 arrested for home burglaries throughout Henderson

Henderson police arrested six people in connection to multiple residential break-ins throughout the city.

On Thursday, the police department identified the suspects in a string of burglaries with the following:

Jacque Plant, 19;

Adolphus Newell, 21;

Dennis Felton, 37;

Donique Divers, 20;

Reinaldo Estrada-Hernandez, 25.

Police said the suspects face multiple charges including burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen vehicle and gun counts.

The police department did not give any specific incidents that the group was connected. Police cited tips, video surveillance footage and photos from concerned citizens as part of the investigation.

Police, though, believe there are additional people in the case who are not yet in custody.

Anyone with information on the cases is urged to call Henderson police at 702-267-4911. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Editor's note: Henderson police originally identified Michael Gale among the people involved in the alleged burglary ring. Police have since said he was incorrectly added to the report. Updates to Gale's charges can be found here.

