High Roller offers free rides for kids on President’s Day weekend

The High Roller observation wheel on the Las Vegas Strip is shown in an undated image. (FOX5)

The High Roller on the Las Vegas Strip is offering free rides for children on President’s Day weekend.

Children 12 years and younger can ride the High Roller at the LINQ Promenade for free. The child must be accompanied by an adult with a paid ticket. It is limited to four kids per adult.

The promotion runs from Friday through Monday.

The observation wheel offers views of the city from a glass-enclosed cabin during a 30-minute ride.

Rides on the High Roller cost $25 during the day and $37 at night for adults. More information can be found here.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.