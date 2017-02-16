Driver runs over, kills man at Las Vegas Smith's parking lot

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating after a 53-year-old man was run over by a vehicle in a parking lot of a Smith’s grocery store.

Officers located the victim at 11:26 a.m. on Wednesday in the store lot located at 4965 east Sahara Avenue, near Nellis Boulevard.

Police said witness statements and evidence indicated the man was run over by a vehicle and had a recent history of sleeping in the parking lot where he was found.

The vehicle and driver did not remain at the scene to report the collision, police said. Police did not immediately release a description of the driver or vehicle.

Police believe the incident occurred sometime between 7 p.m. on Tuesday to 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Accident Investigation Section at 702-828-8189, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

