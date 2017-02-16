PD: 2 hit by vehicle outside Vegas gay bar may be intentional

Two teens accused of killing a man in northwest Las Vegas arranged a drug buy from the victim but decided to rob him when they couldn't come up with the money they promised him, an arrest report stated.More >
A Clark County School District bus driver accused of child endangerment told police she skipped a mandatory check of her vehicle for remaining kids due to the low number of students she picked up on a route.More >
The search is on for a woman suspected of stabbing an elderly victim last month in a downtown Las Vegas valet area.More >
A tourist is suing a Las Vegas Strip hotel, claiming a life-sized mannequin in his darkened room caused him to flee and suffer injuries.More >
Officers in Massachusetts are calling an 11-year-old boy courageous after he found illegal drugs in his dad's suitcase and called 911.More >
Police said armed burglars tied a grandmother up inside her central Las Vegas Valley home while they ransacked the place.More >
If you've ever gotten a large Slurpee and felt that it just wasn't enough, today and Saturday is your chance to get as much Slurpee as a your unconventional cup can hold.More >
California authorities say a brain surgeon and two nurses have been charged in a child sex abuse ring involving seven victims under 13.More >
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >
