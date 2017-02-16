PD: 2 hit by vehicle outside Vegas gay bar may be intentional

The side of a Metro police cruiser is shown in an undated image. (FOX5)

Detectives on Thursday were looking into whether a vehicle crash that injured two men outside of a Las Vegas gay bar was intentional.

According to Officer Laura Meltzer, of Las Vegas Metro police, the incident was reported at the Garage bar, which is located on East Flamingo Road near Maryland Parkway, at 11:18 a.m.

Two men were found with injuries and taken to Sunrise Hospital for treatment, police said. Police were told the men were hit by a vehicle.

According to Meltzer, detectives were looking into the possibility that the crash was related to an earlier disturbance inside the bar where several people were involved in a fight.

As of 2 p.m., police were still trying to confirm a description of the vehicle involved. An investigation is ongoing.

