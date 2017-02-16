Behind the Badge: 10-year-old gets big surprise

Sgt. Jeff Clark, of Metro, gives Jacob Rieger a gift from the department. (FOX5)

10-year-old Jacob Rieger, who writes "thank you" notes to law enforcement across the nation gets a big surprise on Behind the Badge from Las Vegas Metro police, North Las Vegas police, Henderson police, Clark County School District police and Nevada Highway Patrol.

