Mother, son tied to death of Chaparral football player plead not guilty

A mother and son pleaded not guilty Thursday in connection to the death of a former Chaparral star athlete.

Richard Newsome pleaded not guilty to murder with use of a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon. He remains in custody without bail.

Tianna Thomas pleaded not guilty to accessory to murder and battery with substantial bodily harm. Bail was set at $25,000 with house arrest and a no contact order.

The trial for both is scheduled to start on June 5.

Police believe Newsome fired shots that killed former Chaparral athlete, Richard Nelson on Jan. 15. Newsome left the scene with several other people, including his mother Tianna Thomas.

According to the arrest report for Newsome, a fight broke out between two families over a disagreement of an alleged romantic relationship.

