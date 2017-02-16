Pedestrian succumbs to injuries from east Valley crash

Las Vegas Metro police confirmed a pedestrian has died from injuries sustained in a January crash.

Police said two pedestrians, identified as Bradley Rund and Carl Taylor were struck by a vehicle while crossing Boulder Highway, near Harmon Avenue inside a crosswalk at 7:31 p.m. on Jan. 23.

Both pedestrians were transported to a local hospital, police said. Rund was pronounced dead the same evening and Taylor was in critical condition. Taylor died from his injuries on Thursday.

Police said the 27-year-old driver that struck the pedestrians did not show signs of impairment and remained at the scene.

An investigation on the crash is ongoing.

