Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Henderson crash

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a vehicle.

The coroner's office identified the victim as 50-year-old Michael Von Robinson, of Henderson. He died from blunt force injuries on Wednesday.

Police said Robinson was hit by a 2016 Honda CR-V at 3:50 a.m. on Feb. 4 while walking his two dogs across Sunset Road near Boulder Highway

Robinson was not crossing inside a marked crosswalk, police said.

The 81-year-old driver of the Honda was not injured, police said. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

One of the dogs was struck and did not survive, police said.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Henderson police at 702-267-4911. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

