1 person shot, in critical condition at UMC

Police are investigating an early morning shooting in northeast Las Vegas where one person was critically injured Thursday.

Officers said they were notified of a shooting incident when a person arrived at North Vista Hospital with a gunshot wound just after 3 a.m.

This person was then transported to the University Medical Center with critical injuries according to Metro.

Detectives are investigating the situation and reported the original occurrence in the area of Pecos and Gowan Roads.

Authorities have not released any further information at this time.

