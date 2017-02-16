Nevada Lawmakers bring 'Fight for $15' to Carson City

Protesters with the "Fight For $15" campaign marched toward Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas on April 14, 2016. (Armando Navarro/FOX5)

Nevada lawmakers took the Fight for $15 all the way to Carson City Wednesday. Senate and assembly members each proposed a bill to raise the state minimum wage.

Here in Las Vegas, many said the fight really isn't about numbers, it's about supporting families with a livable wage.

The minimum wage jump from $8.25 to $15 dollars wouldn't be all at once, according to proposals made. The minimum wage wouldn't hit $15 bucks until the year 2022.

It’s an increase small business owner Jimmy McKee said would help her employees' families, but hurt her own.

"As an owner, I can't afford that, that will put me out of business, me and a lot of other small business owners here in Las Vegas,” McKee said.

McKee said she already pays her employees more than the minimum, but a jump to $15 would be cutting into her savings.

"I'm the one who took the risk, I’m the one that puts up the money, I am the one that doesn't get paid to make sure my employees get paid,” she said.

But Sharonda Ramos said she can't afford for things to stay the same.

"The difficult thing for me and the reason I brought them is because they can't go to aftercare. When they have a day, like their school for instance had a half day, that means one of us in our household has to take a half day off because we would have to pay more to put them in aftercare for those hours," Ramos said.

Ramos said she's not trying to get rich. She's just trying to make enough to get by.

"It’s not like they're paying that $15 to us and were going on vacation, they’re paying that money and it’s a living wage we're gonna spend in the city that we live in, it’s a minimum wage."

The committee did not take any action Wednesday.