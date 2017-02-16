Vegas dog-napping plot leads to arrest of California fugitive

A California man was put behind bars after allegedly stealing a Valley family’s 14-year-old dog from the backyard.

Police arrested Deon Saxon in connection with the theft of Sparks, the miniature schnauzer.

“I have kids at home and he is their prized possession,” Mike Wentzloff, the dog's owner, said. “Sparks is their family pet.”

Wentzloff said Sparks was in the backyard with the his other two dogs when Saxon took sparks.

Saxon's girlfriend called the number on his collar.

“(She was) very hostile, very aggressive, very demanding,” Wentzloff said.

The woman demanded money.

“First it was $20 and then it was $50,” Wentzloff said. “She led us across town and gave us tidbits of information to lead us where she wanted us to go.”

The woman never met Wentzloff but instead posted an ad on Craigslist, Wentzloff said. She offered to sell the dog for $150.

According to Saxon’s arrest report, detectives responded to the ad and told Saxon they wanted to buy the dog.

Saxon fell for it.

Saxon was booked in the Clark County Detention Center on charges including possession of stolen property and carrying a concealed firearm.

