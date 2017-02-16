Letter: Scientologist witnesses alleged abuse against Mark Fishe - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Letter: Scientologist witnesses alleged abuse against Mark Fisher

The following letter includes a Scientologist's description of an incident involving former follower Mark Fisher. (You can return to the story here.)

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.