Man shot in face near Clark High School

A person sustained a gunshot wound to the face Wednesday night in the central Las Vegas Valley.

According to Lt. Carlos Hank, of Las Vegas Metro police, officers responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of Silver Dollar Avenue, which is located a block away from Clark High School at Pennwood Avenue and Arville Street. The time of the call was 8:04 p.m.

The victim was located and sent to a nearby hospital. His condition was listed as critical but stable.

An investigation is underway.

