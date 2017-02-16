Police investigate fiery, fatal crash in west Las Vegas

A viewer photo captured flames following a crash at Arville Street and Charleston Boulevard on Feb. 15, 2017. (Source: Lilyy Martinez)

One person is dead and at least four others were sent to the hospital Wednesday night after a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle occurred at Charleston Boulevard and Arville Street.

According to Lt. Carlos Hank, of Las Vegas Metro police, the incident was reported at 8:52 p.m.

Vehicle crash and fire at Arville and Charleston in Las Vegas, I hope all involved got out OK #Breakingnews #Las Vegas #traffic pic.twitter.com/9aUY86rqCg — Timothy K. Taycher (@TKTaycher) February 16, 2017

A 2015 Toyota Corolla was making a left turn from Charleston to Arville when it was struck by a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle, according to Metro.

The impact of the crash ignited a fire and the Corolla became engulfed in flames. Authorities said all four inside the vehicle were able to escape, but were sent to the University Medical Center for their injuries.

The motorcycle rider and passenger were also transported to the hospital after the crash. The two were ejected from the motorcycle with the female passenger listed in critical condition at UMC. The driver was pronounced dead by medical personnel according to police.

The intersection was shut down due to the debris from the vehicles. Police urged drivers to avoid the area.

This was the 19th traffic related fatality investigated by Metro in 2017.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this story when more information is released.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.