8 domestic homicides counted in Henderson during 2016

Police said of the nine Henderson homicides committed in 2016, eight were related to domestic violence.

"I think that every year surprises us. I think when you ask: 'Are there good years or bad years?' They're all bad years in our line of work," S.A.F.E. House Co-founder and Executive Director, Julie Proctor, said.

S.A.F.E. House staff said it sees at least 2,500 clients per year, with the shelter having a 75 percent to 85 percent success rate of getting those clients to a safety.

"My one hope is to one day be out of a job, and I think all of us in this field feel that way, but that's not reality," Proctor said.

Henderson police said domestic violence calls are some of the most dangerous they receive.

"A lot of line of death for officers occur on domestic related events. They're high stress and high priority calls when we're investigating them," Henderson Police Officer Scott Williams said.

Henderson police said they have a team of three people whose sole focus is on domestic violence related incidents and they urge victims to call or text 911.

"It usually takes someone, outside the home to make that report on behalf of the victim who might be too scared or terrified to come forward with that information," Officer Williams said.

The biggest message experts and police said they want to get out is how much the community is needed.

"It's kind of like terrorism, if you see something, say something," Proctor said. "We can be a part of the solution. It's not just the agencies, but the residents in our communities."

