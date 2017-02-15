Gold jewelry, diamonds, sports cards available at state treasurer's auction

Gold jewelry, diamonds and sports trading cards are some of the items available at the State Treasurer Office’s online auction.

The second annual auction opened to the public Monday and will end at 1 p.m. on Feb. 22.

The items came from abandoned safe boxes. The contents of the safe boxes were turned over to Nevada’s unclaimed Property Division after a three-year dormancy period. Once delivered, the contents were held for a maximum of two years and advertised in state newspapers before it was put up for auction.

Available items include pearl necklaces, foreign currency, coins, postage stamps and more.

For more information on the auction and to see the items click here.

