Report: FL boy, 5, found chewing on condom at school

Police in Fort Pierce, FL stepped up patrols around an elementary school after a kindergartner reportedly chewed on a condom found in the playground area.

According to a police report obtained by TCPalm.com, a teacher last Wednesday noticed the 5-year-old boy chewing on what turned out to be a used condom that he found on the ground during recess.

The report states the condom was immediately removed from the boy's mouth. The boy's mother was then notified. The boy was taken to a local hospital for observation and was considered to be fine, the report said.

TCPalm's report states the police department is being placed on alert for anyone lurking near the campus.

School security also stated to the website that similar items were removed from the playground, despite police receiving no calls of that nature in the past.

