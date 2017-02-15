SPEEDVEGAS driver and instructor killed in Lamborghini crash identified

Flames and smoke fill the sky where a Lamborghini crashed into a wall. (JNJ255/Twitter)

The Clark County Coroner's Office released the identity of the instructor and driver killed in a fiery Lamborghini crash at SPEEDVEGAS on February 12.

Medical examiners said 59-year-old Gil Ben-Kely, of Henderson, died from blunt chest injuries. The manner was ruled an accident.

Las Vegas Metro police said a customer was driving a Lamborghini when he lost control of the car and crashed into a wall at a high rate of speed.

The coroner's office identified the driver as 37-year-old Craig Sherwood of Thornhill, Canada. Sherwood died from thermal injuries and the manner was ruled an accident.

A search on the Keller Williams Realty website said Sherwood was employed as a real estate agent.

Ben-Kely was described by friends as a two-time breast cancer survivor, veteran of the Israeli military and professional driver who loved his job.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the crash.

SPEEDVEGAS said the track will reopen next week, although no exact date was given.

