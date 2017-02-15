Pedestrian succumbs to injuries from crash near Flamingo, Maryland

Authorities said a woman has died from injuries sustained in a September crash.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the 73-year-old woman, identified as Sidni Jacobs died at Kindred Hospital on Dec. 27, 2016.

Police said Jacobs was crossing Flamingo Road, near Maryland Parkway at 9:36 p.m. on Sept .30 when she was struck by a vehicle. Jacobs was not in a marked crosswalk. Jacobs was transported to a local hospital.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office reported on Tuesday Jacobs died from blunt force trauma as the result of the crash.

The death marked the 127th traffic-related fatality for 2016 in Metro’s jurisdiction.

