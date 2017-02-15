Woman charged with arson in connection to Las Vegas fire

A woman has been charged with arson in connection to fire that damaged a vacant apartment building, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Linda Evans, 34, was arrested Tuesday on second and third degree arson charges. Bail was set at $13,000.

Fire investigators believe Evans started a palm tree fire which spread to a vacant apartment building near F Street and Washington Avenue at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses told authorities they saw Evans set the tree on fire and pointed her out to police once they arrived on scene.

The department said firefighters brought the blaze under control within a few minutes. Damage was estimated at $3,500.

