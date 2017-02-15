School bus involved in crash at MLK, Washington

A pickup truck and school bus collided on Martin Luther King Boulevard and Washington Avenue on Feb. 15, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a crash involving a school bus Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at 6:18 a.m. at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Washington Avenue.

According to police, a 2004 Ford pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Washington Avenue when the driver turned left onto northbound Martin Luther King Boulevard. The driver of the Ford failed to yield for the bus that was traveling on Washington Avenue causing the collision.

Four students were on the bus, police said. No injuries were reported to the drivers or the students.

Police said impairment doesn't appear to be a factor.

Traffic restrictions are in place, police said. Motorists were urged to avoid the area.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.