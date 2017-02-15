PD: Cash wrapped in condoms seized from sex traffic suspects

Police said a man accused of forcing a woman to traffic sex on the Las Vegas Strip allegedly used the guise of being a famous songwriter to draw her closer.

In an arrest report, police stated 25-year-old Darryle Alston was arrested Friday evening at the Palms hotel-casino. Two other women - Zakeria Arredondo and Nicole Judge, both 18 - were also arrested each on a count of sex trafficking.

The group's arrests came after a woman informed Palms security that she was sex trafficking victim.

Citing the victim, police stated she met Alston while she and a friend went shopping at Fashion Show Mall just days earlier on Tuesday. Alston and the victim exchanged numbers, and, soon after, the suspect urged the victim to meet again.

The woman told police that Alston claimed to be a music writer for famous rappers and that he travels all over the world. In the arrest report, the woman agreed for Alston to come pick her up at her home before dawn the following morning.

During the rendezvous, Alston tried to appeal to the woman to "go with him", promising to give her "the life she always dreamed of". The two eventually parted ways when he dropped her off back at her home.

The woman told police Alston was persistent with her and eventually agreed to go with him later Wednesday. Police stated the woman was picked up by Alston, and the two went to the Palms, where the suspect revealed that he "managed escorts".

In the arrest report, the woman states having no desire to work as a prostitute. However, after Alston mentioned going to jail for hitting one of his girls, she feared for her and her family's safety since he knew where she lived, police said.

Police then described the woman going along with Judge and Arredondo on the Strip to work. The woman remained at the Palms after going out.

The following day, Thursday, Alston confronted the woman's ex-boyfriend over the phone after she attempted to seek help. Police said Alston urged the woman to work and that she went along with it out fears of him harming her.

Police said in the following day, Friday, the woman took her chance to escape Alston's room when another unknown woman invited her to the gym. It was then that the victim was able to inform security who later notified police.

Officers eventually took Alston, Arredondo and Judge into custody without incident. Alston was arrested on a count of sex trafficking of an adult and possession of a stolen vehicle, which police believe is a Maserati that was valeted to Alston's room at the Palms.

The arrest report also states cash was seized from all three suspects, including $7,651 and $16,000 found wrapped in condoms inside the crotch areas of Arredondo and Judge, respectively.

Police said all three denied having jobs and were unable to explain why they had all that money.

Alston, Judge and Arredondo are due for a felony arraignment on Wednesday.

