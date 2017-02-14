Police use Snapchat videos to arrest 3 men at gun range

Police arrested three men with some help from Snapchat.

Officers said 25-year-old Peryoun Newman posted a Snapchat video under the user name "Weebo." Officers said the video shows multiple people bragging about the guns they're firing at the Discount Firearms and Ammo shooting range.

Newman is a convicted felon, which makes it illegal for him to fire a gun. Another convicted felon, 29-year-old Shavonte Hill, was arrested for the same charges. Police also arrested 24-year-old Jevontae Caldwell for possession of a stolen firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

"(The) videos were streaming in near real time to their Snapchat accounts, which we were monitoring," Detective R. Moreno put in his report.

The report states officers were already keeping an eye on members of the group because of a criminal street gang investigation and human trafficking investigation. Once they saw the video, investigators drove to the gun range. A sergeant entered the business and continued watching the group from another shooting lane.

Eventually, the officers followed the group to a home, where they said one of the men streamed a new video of the group smoking marijuana. Officers wrote, as they went in to detain the group, some of the men tried to throw away or hide the guns.

"Why in the world would you put out a picture of yourself, to the world, doing stuff you're not supposed to be doing?" Steve Burgess, a computer forensics expert, said. "It's the oddest thing."

Burgess said he has plenty of experience digging into people's social media accounts. Usually he looks for things that people believe are already deleted. In this case, it wouldn't have been necessary.

"You know, there's some smart crooks, but I have a feeling that one of the reasons that crooks are crooks is because they didn't do very well in social aptitude or maybe in the brains department," Burgess said. "Assume it's public."

Burgess said as the world becomes more technologically advanced, so do the police. These days, many departments around the country have the ability to find deleted social media posts, texts, emails, pictures, videos and files.

"Even after you delete it, it could stick around for many many many years," he said. "We find that stuff all the time."

A representative for Discount Firearms and Ammo declined to comment or answer questions.

