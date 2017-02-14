Boxing experts weigh in on Mayweather - McGregor fight possibility

The rumors of a Conor McGregor – Floyd Mayweather Jr. boxing match are getting louder as media reports said a deal between the two is “very, very close.”

"Just a comical mismatch of boxing alone,” Johnny Tocco’s Boxing trainer, Luis Monda, said.. "At the end of the day, getting butts in the seats is the goal, selling, entertainment, I teach my fighters that from the get-go: You don't have a target audience, you're not going to make it in this sport."

Boxing experts said this will be a big fight, but it won’t come near the Manny Pacquiao - Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight from 2015.

"Floyd walked out of the ring that night, waved me over and he said, 'I want to show you something.' He opens the envelope and it was a check for $100 million," Yahoo Sports boxing writer Kevin Iole said.

"That was so big a fight, us people who had nothing to do with it, made money off it. I made money off it,” Monda said. “I don't think this will have that same trickle-down effect."

Last month UFC President Dana White offered McGregor and Mayweather Jr. $25 million each to fight. In an interview with TMZ, Mayweather Jr. responded to the offer by calling White "a joke."

Another issue, aside from the money, is the location. Las Vegas may seem like an obvious slam dunk to hold such a super fight, but Iole said the Nevada Athletic Commission would have to answer one question first.

"Do they approve a fight with a guy that has never boxed?"

Another hurdle is McGregor’s attitude to fighting in Las Vegas. In Oct., McGregor told Dana White would never fight in Nevada again after the Nevada Athletic Commission fined the Irishman $150,000 for his water bottle tossing tantrum ahead of UFC 202.

"I think there is a better chance than not that they do fight," Iole said.

"It seems like they're trying to advertise it as a legit fight, but it can't be on its face any more than it could be if Floyd Mayweather fought in the cage in the UFC," Monda said.

